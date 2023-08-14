Hiliks Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 95.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 95.7% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2023 up 15.52% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2023 up 9.52% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.

Hiliks Tech shares closed at 12.12 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 74.39% returns over the last 6 months and 30.74% over the last 12 months.