    Hiliks Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 95.7% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 03:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hiliks Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 95.7% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2023 up 15.52% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2023 up 9.52% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.

    Hiliks Tech shares closed at 12.12 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 74.39% returns over the last 6 months and 30.74% over the last 12 months.

    Hiliks Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.031.480.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.031.480.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.40--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.060.07
    Depreciation0.000.010.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.150.330.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.190.68-0.23
    Other Income--0.01--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.190.69-0.23
    Interest0.000.010.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.190.68-0.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.190.68-0.23
    Tax--0.03--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.190.65-0.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.190.65-0.23
    Equity Share Capital5.085.085.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.381.27-0.45
    Diluted EPS-0.381.27-0.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.381.27-0.45
    Diluted EPS-0.381.27-0.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hiliks Tech #Hiliks Technologies #Results #Textiles - Weaving
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:33 pm

