Hiliks Tech Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.56 crore, down 54.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.56 crore in December 2021 down 54.89% from Rs. 7.89 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021 down 63.39% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021 down 58.62% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2020.

Hiliks Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.51 in December 2020.

Hiliks Tech shares closed at 11.48 on February 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.25% returns over the last 6 months and 55.14% over the last 12 months.