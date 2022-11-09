 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HIL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 448.41 crore, up 6.16% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 448.41 crore in September 2022 up 6.16% from Rs. 422.41 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.69 crore in September 2022 down 79.65% from Rs. 32.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.71 crore in September 2022 down 59% from Rs. 57.83 crore in September 2021.

HIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 43.88 in September 2021.

HIL shares closed at 2,651.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.93% returns over the last 6 months and -41.82% over the last 12 months.

HIL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 448.41 719.41 422.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 448.41 719.41 422.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 256.17 349.80 231.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 14.45 11.81 12.91
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.56 58.07 -17.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 40.16 41.82 35.95
Depreciation 14.17 13.54 12.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 125.20 155.14 108.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.82 89.23 38.47
Other Income 7.72 15.63 6.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.54 104.86 44.99
Interest 1.28 0.99 0.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.26 103.87 44.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.26 103.87 44.02
Tax 1.57 18.14 11.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.69 85.73 32.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.69 85.73 32.88
Equity Share Capital 7.54 7.54 7.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.90 114.10 43.88
Diluted EPS 8.86 113.53 43.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.90 114.10 43.88
Diluted EPS 8.86 113.53 43.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

