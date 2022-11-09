HIL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 448.41 crore, up 6.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 448.41 crore in September 2022 up 6.16% from Rs. 422.41 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.69 crore in September 2022 down 79.65% from Rs. 32.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.71 crore in September 2022 down 59% from Rs. 57.83 crore in September 2021.

HIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 43.88 in September 2021.

HIL shares closed at 2,651.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.93% returns over the last 6 months and -41.82% over the last 12 months.