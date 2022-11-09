English
    HIL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 448.41 crore, up 6.16% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HIL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 448.41 crore in September 2022 up 6.16% from Rs. 422.41 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.69 crore in September 2022 down 79.65% from Rs. 32.88 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.71 crore in September 2022 down 59% from Rs. 57.83 crore in September 2021.

    HIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 43.88 in September 2021.

    HIL shares closed at 2,651.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.93% returns over the last 6 months and -41.82% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations448.41719.41422.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations448.41719.41422.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials256.17349.80231.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.4511.8112.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.5658.07-17.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.1641.8235.95
    Depreciation14.1713.5412.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses125.20155.14108.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.8289.2338.47
    Other Income7.7215.636.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.54104.8644.99
    Interest1.280.990.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.26103.8744.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.26103.8744.02
    Tax1.5718.1411.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.6985.7332.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.6985.7332.88
    Equity Share Capital7.547.547.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.90114.1043.88
    Diluted EPS8.86113.5343.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.90114.1043.88
    Diluted EPS8.86113.5343.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

