HIL Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 422.41 crore, up 21.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 422.41 crore in September 2021 up 21.45% from Rs. 347.82 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.88 crore in September 2021 down 58.3% from Rs. 78.84 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.83 crore in September 2021 down 3.65% from Rs. 60.02 crore in September 2020.

HIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 43.88 in September 2021 from Rs. 44.40 in September 2020.

HIL shares closed at 5,155.85 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 46.20% returns over the last 6 months and 199.74% over the last 12 months.