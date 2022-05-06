 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HIL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 495.69 crore, up 9.65% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 05:29 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 495.69 crore in March 2022 up 9.65% from Rs. 452.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.18 crore in March 2022 down 25.57% from Rs. 40.55 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.32 crore in March 2022 down 19.84% from Rs. 69.01 crore in March 2021.

HIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 40.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 54.12 in March 2021.

HIL shares closed at 3,481.40 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.60% returns over the last 6 months and 2.06% over the last 12 months.

HIL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 495.69 450.15 452.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 495.69 450.15 452.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 292.46 259.03 242.81
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.29 11.91 10.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -31.56 -20.89 -13.86
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 37.87 38.53 35.16
Depreciation 13.70 14.68 12.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 135.09 114.83 113.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.84 32.06 51.98
Other Income 3.78 14.06 4.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.62 46.12 56.74
Interest 1.15 0.98 2.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.47 45.14 54.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 40.47 45.14 54.20
Tax 10.29 11.21 13.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.18 33.93 40.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.18 33.93 40.55
Equity Share Capital 7.54 7.52 7.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 40.17 45.20 54.12
Diluted EPS 39.92 44.84 53.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 40.17 45.20 54.12
Diluted EPS 39.92 44.84 53.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #HIL #Results
first published: May 6, 2022 05:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.