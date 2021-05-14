HIL Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 452.06 crore, up 51.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 452.06 crore in March 2021 up 51.84% from Rs. 297.72 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.55 crore in March 2021 up 352.57% from Rs. 8.96 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.01 crore in March 2021 up 130.42% from Rs. 29.95 crore in March 2020.

HIL EPS has increased to Rs. 54.12 in March 2021 from Rs. 11.98 in March 2020.

HIL shares closed at 3,602.15 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 81.96% returns over the last 6 months and 326.24% over the last 12 months.