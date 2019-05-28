HIL Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 351.43 crore, up 4.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 351.43 crore in March 2019 up 4.86% from Rs. 335.15 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.62 crore in March 2019 down 22.56% from Rs. 20.17 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.64 crore in March 2019 up 7.28% from Rs. 41.61 crore in March 2018.

HIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.91 in March 2019 from Rs. 27.03 in March 2018.

HIL shares closed at 2,006.35 on May 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.06% returns over the last 6 months and -9.04% over the last 12 months.