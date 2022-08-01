 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HIL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 719.41 crore, up 18.87% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 719.41 crore in June 2022 up 18.87% from Rs. 605.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.73 crore in June 2022 down 3.5% from Rs. 88.84 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.40 crore in June 2022 down 10.76% from Rs. 132.68 crore in June 2021.

HIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 114.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 118.57 in June 2021.

HIL shares closed at 3,519.20 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.89% returns over the last 6 months and -38.48% over the last 12 months.

HIL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 719.41 495.69 605.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 719.41 495.69 605.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 349.80 292.46 288.94
Purchase of Traded Goods 11.81 10.29 7.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 58.07 -31.56 24.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 41.82 37.87 37.39
Depreciation 13.54 13.70 12.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 155.14 135.09 121.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.23 37.84 112.48
Other Income 15.63 3.78 7.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 104.86 41.62 120.09
Interest 0.99 1.15 1.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 103.87 40.47 118.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 103.87 40.47 118.68
Tax 18.14 10.29 29.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 85.73 30.18 88.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 85.73 30.18 88.84
Equity Share Capital 7.54 7.54 7.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 114.10 40.17 118.57
Diluted EPS 113.53 39.92 118.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 114.10 40.17 118.57
Diluted EPS 113.53 39.92 118.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #HIL #Results
first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.