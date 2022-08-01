English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    HIL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 719.41 crore, up 18.87% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HIL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 719.41 crore in June 2022 up 18.87% from Rs. 605.23 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.73 crore in June 2022 down 3.5% from Rs. 88.84 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.40 crore in June 2022 down 10.76% from Rs. 132.68 crore in June 2021.

    HIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 114.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 118.57 in June 2021.

    Close

    HIL shares closed at 3,519.20 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.89% returns over the last 6 months and -38.48% over the last 12 months.

    HIL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations719.41495.69605.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations719.41495.69605.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials349.80292.46288.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.8110.297.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks58.07-31.5624.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost41.8237.8737.39
    Depreciation13.5413.7012.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses155.14135.09121.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.2337.84112.48
    Other Income15.633.787.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax104.8641.62120.09
    Interest0.991.151.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax103.8740.47118.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax103.8740.47118.68
    Tax18.1410.2929.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities85.7330.1888.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period85.7330.1888.84
    Equity Share Capital7.547.547.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS114.1040.17118.57
    Diluted EPS113.5339.92118.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS114.1040.17118.57
    Diluted EPS113.5339.92118.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #HIL #Results
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:00 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.