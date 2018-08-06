App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 06:17 PM IST

HIL standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 496.22 crore

HIL has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 496.22 crore and a net profit of Rs 52.04 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

 
 
HIL has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 496.22 crore and a net profit of Rs 52.04 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 427.48 crore and net profit was Rs 36.87 crore.
HIL shares closed at 2,319.15 on August 03, 2018 (NSE) and has given 41.05% returns over the last 6 months and 106.91% over the last 12 months.
HIL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 496.22 335.15 427.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 496.22 335.15 427.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 201.52 168.54 163.58
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.88 9.97 16.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 29.33 -21.70 55.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.37 28.89 31.51
Depreciation 10.06 10.32 10.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 140.34 116.24 98.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.72 22.89 51.89
Other Income 5.02 8.40 4.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.74 31.29 56.31
Interest 0.88 1.31 0.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 77.86 29.98 55.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 77.86 29.98 55.55
Tax 25.82 9.81 18.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.04 20.17 36.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.04 20.17 36.87
Equity Share Capital 7.46 7.49 7.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 69.73 27.03 49.41
Diluted EPS 69.44 26.94 49.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 69.73 27.03 49.41
Diluted EPS 69.44 26.94 49.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 6, 2018 06:04 pm

tags #Cement - Products & Building Materials #HIL #Results

