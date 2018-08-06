HIL standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 496.22 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 496.22 335.15 427.48 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 496.22 335.15 427.48 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 201.52 168.54 163.58 Purchase of Traded Goods 10.88 9.97 16.33 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 29.33 -21.70 55.34 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 30.37 28.89 31.51 Depreciation 10.06 10.32 10.57 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 140.34 116.24 98.26 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.72 22.89 51.89 Other Income 5.02 8.40 4.42 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.74 31.29 56.31 Interest 0.88 1.31 0.76 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 77.86 29.98 55.55 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 77.86 29.98 55.55 Tax 25.82 9.81 18.68 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.04 20.17 36.87 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.04 20.17 36.87 Equity Share Capital 7.46 7.49 7.49 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 69.73 27.03 49.41 Diluted EPS 69.44 26.94 49.41 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 69.73 27.03 49.41 Diluted EPS 69.44 26.94 49.41 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited