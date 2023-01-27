 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 475.45 crore, up 5.62% Y-o-Y

Jan 28, 2023 / 12:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 475.45 crore in December 2022 up 5.62% from Rs. 450.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.77 crore in December 2022 down 32.89% from Rs. 33.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.27 crore in December 2022 down 20.61% from Rs. 60.80 crore in December 2021.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 475.45 448.41 450.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 475.45 448.41 450.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 284.07 256.17 259.03
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.63 14.45 11.91
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -30.57 -3.56 -20.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 37.35 40.16 38.53
Depreciation 15.18 14.17 14.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 123.90 125.20 114.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.89 1.82 32.06
Other Income 4.20 7.72 14.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.09 9.54 46.12
Interest 2.04 1.28 0.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.05 8.26 45.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 31.05 8.26 45.14
Tax 8.28 1.57 11.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.77 6.69 33.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.77 6.69 33.93
Equity Share Capital 7.56 7.54 7.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.26 8.90 45.20
Diluted EPS 30.25 8.86 44.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.26 8.90 45.20
Diluted EPS 30.25 8.86 44.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
