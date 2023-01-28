English
    HIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 475.45 crore, up 5.62% Y-o-Y

    January 28, 2023 / 12:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HIL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 475.45 crore in December 2022 up 5.62% from Rs. 450.15 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.77 crore in December 2022 down 32.89% from Rs. 33.93 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.27 crore in December 2022 down 20.61% from Rs. 60.80 crore in December 2021.

    HIL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations475.45448.41450.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations475.45448.41450.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials284.07256.17259.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.6314.4511.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-30.57-3.56-20.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.3540.1638.53
    Depreciation15.1814.1714.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses123.90125.20114.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.891.8232.06
    Other Income4.207.7214.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.099.5446.12
    Interest2.041.280.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.058.2645.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax31.058.2645.14
    Tax8.281.5711.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.776.6933.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.776.6933.93
    Equity Share Capital7.567.547.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS30.268.9045.20
    Diluted EPS30.258.8644.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS30.268.9045.20
    Diluted EPS30.258.8644.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
