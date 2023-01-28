HIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 475.45 crore, up 5.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 475.45 crore in December 2022 up 5.62% from Rs. 450.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.77 crore in December 2022 down 32.89% from Rs. 33.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.27 crore in December 2022 down 20.61% from Rs. 60.80 crore in December 2021.

HIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 30.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 45.20 in December 2021.

