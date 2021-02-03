MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HIL Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 391.53 crore, up 32.26% Y-o-Y

February 03, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 391.53 crore in December 2020 up 32.26% from Rs. 296.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.49 crore in December 2020 up 523.52% from Rs. 4.89 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.51 crore in December 2020 up 118.02% from Rs. 25.92 crore in December 2019.

HIL EPS has increased to Rs. 40.69 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.54 in December 2019.

Close

HIL shares closed at 2,536.25 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 100.93% returns over the last 6 months and 97.80% over the last 12 months.

HIL
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations391.53347.82296.03
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations391.53347.82296.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials211.11190.53148.55
Purchase of Traded Goods17.1213.4914.91
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.39-28.57-17.34
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost33.3932.7633.99
Depreciation12.3412.3712.52
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses96.7788.0995.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.1939.157.46
Other Income7.988.505.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.1747.6513.40
Interest3.154.548.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.0243.114.98
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax41.0243.114.98
Tax10.539.860.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.4933.254.89
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items--45.59--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.4978.844.89
Equity Share Capital7.527.527.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS40.6944.406.54
Diluted EPS40.5344.346.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS40.6944.406.54
Diluted EPS40.5344.346.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #HIL #Results
first published: Feb 3, 2021 09:11 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What the Union Budget 2021 means for you and your money

Simply Save | What the Union Budget 2021 means for you and your money

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.