HIL Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 391.53 crore, up 32.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 391.53 crore in December 2020 up 32.26% from Rs. 296.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.49 crore in December 2020 up 523.52% from Rs. 4.89 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.51 crore in December 2020 up 118.02% from Rs. 25.92 crore in December 2019.

HIL EPS has increased to Rs. 40.69 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.54 in December 2019.

HIL shares closed at 2,536.25 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 100.93% returns over the last 6 months and 97.80% over the last 12 months.