HIL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 763.87 crore, down 0.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HIL are:
Net Sales at Rs 763.87 crore in September 2022 down 0.26% from Rs. 765.85 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.77 crore in September 2022 down 125.93% from Rs. 26.11 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.57 crore in September 2022 down 71.03% from Rs. 67.55 crore in September 2021.
HIL shares closed at 2,787.95 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.47% returns over the last 6 months and -38.82% over the last 12 months.
|
|HIL
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|763.87
|1,084.65
|765.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|763.87
|1,084.65
|765.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|408.83
|596.63
|423.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|22.49
|21.24
|28.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|40.47
|10.18
|-18.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|95.08
|108.08
|97.97
|Depreciation
|26.33
|27.93
|29.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|184.98
|225.73
|171.47
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.31
|94.86
|33.72
|Other Income
|7.55
|13.93
|4.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.76
|108.79
|38.39
|Interest
|3.45
|2.86
|2.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.21
|105.93
|35.45
|Exceptional Items
|-0.47
|--
|0.30
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.68
|105.93
|35.75
|Tax
|-3.91
|19.47
|9.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.77
|86.46
|26.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.77
|86.46
|26.11
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|0.27
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.77
|86.73
|26.11
|Equity Share Capital
|7.54
|7.54
|7.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.01
|115.43
|34.85
|Diluted EPS
|-8.97
|114.85
|34.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.01
|115.43
|34.85
|Diluted EPS
|-8.97
|114.85
|34.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
