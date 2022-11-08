 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HIL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 763.87 crore, down 0.26% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 763.87 crore in September 2022 down 0.26% from Rs. 765.85 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.77 crore in September 2022 down 125.93% from Rs. 26.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.57 crore in September 2022 down 71.03% from Rs. 67.55 crore in September 2021.

HIL shares closed at 2,787.95 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.47% returns over the last 6 months and -38.82% over the last 12 months.

HIL
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 763.87 1,084.65 765.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 763.87 1,084.65 765.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 408.83 596.63 423.48
Purchase of Traded Goods 22.49 21.24 28.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 40.47 10.18 -18.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 95.08 108.08 97.97
Depreciation 26.33 27.93 29.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 184.98 225.73 171.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.31 94.86 33.72
Other Income 7.55 13.93 4.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.76 108.79 38.39
Interest 3.45 2.86 2.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -10.21 105.93 35.45
Exceptional Items -0.47 -- 0.30
P/L Before Tax -10.68 105.93 35.75
Tax -3.91 19.47 9.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.77 86.46 26.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.77 86.46 26.11
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 0.27 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -6.77 86.73 26.11
Equity Share Capital 7.54 7.54 7.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.01 115.43 34.85
Diluted EPS -8.97 114.85 34.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.01 115.43 34.85
Diluted EPS -8.97 114.85 34.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 8, 2022
