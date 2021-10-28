HIL Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 765.85 crore, up 8.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 765.85 crore in September 2021 up 8.82% from Rs. 703.79 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.11 crore in September 2021 down 72.32% from Rs. 94.33 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.55 crore in September 2021 down 31.65% from Rs. 98.83 crore in September 2020.

HIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 34.85 in September 2021 from Rs. 125.97 in September 2020.

HIL shares closed at 5,155.85 on October 27, 2021 (NSE)