    HIL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 863.27 crore, down 9.08% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 06:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HIL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 863.27 crore in March 2023 down 9.08% from Rs. 949.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2023 down 90.88% from Rs. 50.65 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.06 crore in March 2023 down 57.03% from Rs. 95.56 crore in March 2022.

    HIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 67.41 in March 2022.

    HIL shares closed at 2,588.60 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.40% returns over the last 6 months and -26.16% over the last 12 months.

    HIL
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations863.27767.17949.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations863.27767.17949.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials498.02445.58573.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods30.1023.6015.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.54-21.31-56.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost113.1595.03108.84
    Depreciation29.4227.0927.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses202.85173.85213.55
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.2723.3365.75
    Other Income3.370.492.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.6423.8268.00
    Interest7.555.713.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.0918.1164.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.0918.1164.97
    Tax-0.734.7914.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.8213.3250.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.8213.3250.05
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.20-0.790.60
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.6212.5350.65
    Equity Share Capital7.567.567.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.1316.6567.41
    Diluted EPS6.1316.6466.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.1316.6567.41
    Diluted EPS6.1316.6466.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 15, 2023 06:11 pm