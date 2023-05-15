HIL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 863.27 crore, down 9.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 863.27 crore in March 2023 down 9.08% from Rs. 949.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2023 down 90.88% from Rs. 50.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.06 crore in March 2023 down 57.03% from Rs. 95.56 crore in March 2022.

HIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 67.41 in March 2022.

HIL shares closed at 2,588.60 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.40% returns over the last 6 months and -26.16% over the last 12 months.