 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HIL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 949.44 crore, up 12.5% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 05:29 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 949.44 crore in March 2022 up 12.5% from Rs. 843.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.65 crore in March 2022 down 19.09% from Rs. 62.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.56 crore in March 2022 down 16.77% from Rs. 114.81 crore in March 2021.

HIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 67.41 in March 2022 from Rs. 83.55 in March 2021.

HIL shares closed at 3,481.40 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.60% returns over the last 6 months and 2.06% over the last 12 months.

HIL
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 949.44 821.44 843.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 949.44 821.44 843.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 573.91 486.65 444.65
Purchase of Traded Goods 15.93 17.04 18.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -56.10 -34.52 -27.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 108.84 103.34 102.81
Depreciation 27.56 28.53 28.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 213.55 176.12 194.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.75 44.28 82.92
Other Income 2.25 12.36 3.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.00 56.64 85.95
Interest 3.03 2.97 4.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 64.97 53.67 81.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 64.97 53.67 81.16
Tax 14.92 20.57 18.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 50.05 33.10 62.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 50.05 33.10 62.73
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.60 1.05 -0.13
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 50.65 34.15 62.60
Equity Share Capital 7.54 7.52 7.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 67.41 45.49 83.55
Diluted EPS 66.99 45.13 82.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 67.41 45.49 83.55
Diluted EPS 66.99 45.13 82.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #HIL #Results
first published: May 6, 2022 05:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.