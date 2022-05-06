HIL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 949.44 crore, up 12.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 949.44 crore in March 2022 up 12.5% from Rs. 843.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.65 crore in March 2022 down 19.09% from Rs. 62.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.56 crore in March 2022 down 16.77% from Rs. 114.81 crore in March 2021.

HIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 67.41 in March 2022 from Rs. 83.55 in March 2021.

HIL shares closed at 3,481.40 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.60% returns over the last 6 months and 2.06% over the last 12 months.