HIL Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 843.95 crore, up 30.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 843.95 crore in March 2021 up 30.81% from Rs. 645.18 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.60 crore in March 2021 up 163.47% from Rs. 23.76 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.81 crore in March 2021 up 85.24% from Rs. 61.98 crore in March 2020.

HIL EPS has increased to Rs. 83.55 in March 2021 from Rs. 31.78 in March 2020.

HIL shares closed at 3,602.15 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 81.96% returns over the last 6 months and 326.24% over the last 12 months.