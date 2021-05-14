MARKET NEWS

HIL Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 843.95 crore, up 30.81% Y-o-Y

May 14, 2021 / 08:18 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 843.95 crore in March 2021 up 30.81% from Rs. 645.18 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.60 crore in March 2021 up 163.47% from Rs. 23.76 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.81 crore in March 2021 up 85.24% from Rs. 61.98 crore in March 2020.

HIL EPS has increased to Rs. 83.55 in March 2021 from Rs. 31.78 in March 2020.

HIL shares closed at 3,602.15 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 81.96% returns over the last 6 months and 326.24% over the last 12 months.

HIL
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations843.95802.87645.18
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations843.95802.87645.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials444.65392.03312.27
Purchase of Traded Goods18.4426.5320.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-27.894.54-2.02
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost102.81100.6992.35
Depreciation28.8628.2325.33
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses194.16178.38166.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.9272.4730.99
Other Income3.035.955.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.9578.4236.65
Interest4.795.549.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax81.1672.8827.29
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax81.1672.8827.29
Tax18.4320.884.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities62.7352.0022.71
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items----0.89
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period62.7352.0023.60
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.130.530.16
Net P/L After M.I & Associates62.6052.5323.76
Equity Share Capital7.527.527.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS83.5570.1131.78
Diluted EPS82.9469.8331.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS83.5570.1131.78
Diluted EPS82.9469.8331.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #HIL #Results
first published: May 14, 2021 08:11 pm

