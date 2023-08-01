HIL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,015.50 crore, down 6.38% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,015.50 863.27 1,084.65 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,015.50 863.27 1,084.65 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 544.93 498.02 596.63 Purchase of Traded Goods 30.44 30.10 21.24 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.57 -18.54 10.18 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 113.69 113.15 108.08 Depreciation 30.16 29.42 27.93 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 222.67 202.85 225.73 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.04 8.27 94.86 Other Income 4.14 3.37 13.93 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.18 11.64 108.79 Interest 9.56 7.55 2.86 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 51.62 4.09 105.93 Exceptional Items 22.65 -- -- P/L Before Tax 74.27 4.09 105.93 Tax 15.77 -0.73 19.47 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 58.50 4.82 86.46 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 58.50 4.82 86.46 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.64 -0.20 0.27 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 57.86 4.62 86.73 Equity Share Capital 7.56 7.56 7.54 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 76.76 6.13 115.43 Diluted EPS 76.74 6.13 114.85 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 76.76 6.13 115.43 Diluted EPS 76.74 6.13 114.85 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited