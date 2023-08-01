English
    HIL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,015.50 crore, down 6.38% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HIL are:Net Sales at Rs 1,015.50 crore in June 2023 down 6.38% from Rs. 1,084.65 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.86 crore in June 2023 down 33.29% from Rs. 86.73 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.34 crore in June 2023 down 33.19% from Rs. 136.72 crore in June 2022.
    HIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 76.76 in June 2023 from Rs. 115.43 in June 2022.HIL shares closed at 3,023.75 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.97% returns over the last 6 months and -19.69% over the last 12 months.
    HIL
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,015.50863.271,084.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,015.50863.271,084.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials544.93498.02596.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods30.4430.1021.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.57-18.5410.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost113.69113.15108.08
    Depreciation30.1629.4227.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses222.67202.85225.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.048.2794.86
    Other Income4.143.3713.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.1811.64108.79
    Interest9.567.552.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax51.624.09105.93
    Exceptional Items22.65----
    P/L Before Tax74.274.09105.93
    Tax15.77-0.7319.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities58.504.8286.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period58.504.8286.46
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.64-0.200.27
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates57.864.6286.73
    Equity Share Capital7.567.567.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS76.766.13115.43
    Diluted EPS76.746.13114.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS76.766.13115.43
    Diluted EPS76.746.13114.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 1, 2023 11:22 am

