HIL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,084.65 crore, up 10.28% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,084.65 crore in June 2022 up 10.28% from Rs. 983.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.73 crore in June 2022 down 12.86% from Rs. 99.53 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.72 crore in June 2022 down 21.23% from Rs. 173.57 crore in June 2021.

HIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 115.43 in June 2022 from Rs. 132.84 in June 2021.

HIL shares closed at 3,519.20 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.89% returns over the last 6 months and -38.48% over the last 12 months.

HIL
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,084.65 949.44 983.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,084.65 949.44 983.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 596.63 573.91 465.11
Purchase of Traded Goods 21.24 15.93 21.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.18 -56.10 31.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 108.08 108.84 108.65
Depreciation 27.93 27.56 31.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 225.73 213.55 194.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 94.86 65.75 131.36
Other Income 13.93 2.25 11.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 108.79 68.00 142.52
Interest 2.86 3.03 3.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 105.93 64.97 138.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 105.93 64.97 138.85
Tax 19.47 14.92 39.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 86.46 50.05 99.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 86.46 50.05 99.30
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.27 0.60 0.23
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 86.73 50.65 99.53
Equity Share Capital 7.54 7.54 7.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 115.43 67.41 132.84
Diluted EPS 114.85 66.99 131.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 115.43 67.41 132.84
Diluted EPS 114.85 66.99 131.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #HIL #Results
first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:11 am
