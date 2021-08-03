HIL Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 983.51 crore, up 41.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 983.51 crore in June 2021 up 41.93% from Rs. 692.96 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 99.53 crore in June 2021 up 97.91% from Rs. 50.29 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 173.57 crore in June 2021 up 62.2% from Rs. 107.01 crore in June 2020.

HIL EPS has increased to Rs. 132.84 in June 2021 from Rs. 67.25 in June 2020.

HIL shares closed at 6,578.10 on August 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 160.32% returns over the last 6 months and 421.47% over the last 12 months.