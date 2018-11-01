Hikal Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 394.84 crore, up 35.09% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 394.84 crore in September 2018 up 35.09% from Rs. 292.27 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.43 crore in September 2018 up 59.36% from Rs. 15.33 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.51 crore in September 2018 up 39.42% from Rs. 54.16 crore in September 2017.

Hikal EPS has increased to Rs. 1.98 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.85 in September 2017.

Hikal shares closed at 159.90 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -5.65% returns over the last 6 months and -5.18% over the last 12 months.