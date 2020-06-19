Hikal Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 378.99 crore, down 17.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 378.99 crore in March 2020 down 17.16% from Rs. 457.50 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.47 crore in March 2020 down 26.6% from Rs. 33.34 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.36 crore in March 2020 down 13.89% from Rs. 84.03 crore in March 2019.

Hikal EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.98 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.70 in March 2019.

Hikal shares closed at 119.50 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given 8.98% returns over the last 6 months and -28.06% over the last 12 months.