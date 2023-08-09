English
    Hikal Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 388.05 crore, up 2.44% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hikal are:

    Net Sales at Rs 388.05 crore in June 2023 up 2.44% from Rs. 378.79 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.86 crore in June 2023 up 176.73% from Rs. 8.94 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.17 crore in June 2023 up 97.26% from Rs. 25.94 crore in June 2022.

    Hikal EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.73 in June 2022.

    Hikal shares closed at 302.70 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.64% returns over the last 6 months and 15.16% over the last 12 months.

    Hikal
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations388.05537.90371.32
    Other Operating Income--7.397.47
    Total Income From Operations388.05545.29378.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials217.07277.69237.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-46.602.05-11.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost59.0957.1542.75
    Depreciation27.7326.8326.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses108.26120.3286.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.5061.25-3.83
    Other Income0.940.383.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.4461.63-0.56
    Interest13.7912.9811.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.6548.65-11.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.6548.65-11.85
    Tax2.7912.58-2.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.8636.07-8.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.8636.07-8.94
    Equity Share Capital24.6624.6624.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.562.93-0.73
    Diluted EPS0.562.93-0.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.562.93-0.73
    Diluted EPS0.562.93-0.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 09:44 am

