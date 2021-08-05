Hikal Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 456.78 crore, up 29.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 456.78 crore in June 2021 up 29.48% from Rs. 352.77 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.50 crore in June 2021 up 236.67% from Rs. 15.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.90 crore in June 2021 up 85.97% from Rs. 53.18 crore in June 2020.

Hikal EPS has increased to Rs. 4.10 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.22 in June 2020.

Hikal shares closed at 552.50 on August 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 205.00% returns over the last 6 months and 305.95% over the last 12 months.