172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|hikal-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-352-77-crore-down-12-5-y-o-y-5646791.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2020 02:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hikal Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 352.77 crore, down 12.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hikal are:

Net Sales at Rs 352.77 crore in June 2020 down 12.5% from Rs. 403.16 crore in June 2019.

Close

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.00 crore in June 2020 down 40.55% from Rs. 25.23 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.18 crore in June 2020 down 23.14% from Rs. 69.19 crore in June 2019.

Hikal EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.22 in June 2020 from Rs. 2.05 in June 2019.

Hikal shares closed at 136.10 on August 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 8.71% returns over the last 6 months and -6.56% over the last 12 months.

Hikal
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations347.13374.10397.25
Other Operating Income5.644.895.91
Total Income From Operations352.77378.99403.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials187.58185.45235.32
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.758.77-7.05
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost41.9839.9942.16
Depreciation20.7120.9420.32
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses64.9274.1564.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.8349.6948.19
Other Income0.641.730.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.4751.4248.87
Interest9.6813.7012.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.7937.7236.82
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax22.7937.7236.82
Tax7.7913.2511.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.0024.4725.23
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.0024.4725.23
Equity Share Capital24.6624.6624.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.221.982.05
Diluted EPS1.221.982.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.221.982.05
Diluted EPS1.221.982.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
 
First Published on Aug 5, 2020 09:25 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Hikal #Pharmaceuticals #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.