Hikal Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 403.16 crore, up 23.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 403.16 crore in June 2019 up 23.82% from Rs. 325.60 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.23 crore in June 2019 up 58.38% from Rs. 15.93 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.19 crore in June 2019 up 11.58% from Rs. 62.01 crore in June 2018.

Hikal EPS has increased to Rs. 2.05 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.29 in June 2018.

Hikal shares closed at 147.35 on July 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.82% returns over the last 6 months and 1.31% over the last 12 months.