Hikal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 540.20 crore, up 4.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 540.20 crore in December 2022 up 4.99% from Rs. 514.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.41 crore in December 2022 down 41.57% from Rs. 45.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.09 crore in December 2022 down 17.53% from Rs. 93.48 crore in December 2021.