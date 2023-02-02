English
    Hikal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 540.20 crore, up 4.99% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hikal are:

    Net Sales at Rs 540.20 crore in December 2022 up 4.99% from Rs. 514.53 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.41 crore in December 2022 down 41.57% from Rs. 45.20 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.09 crore in December 2022 down 17.53% from Rs. 93.48 crore in December 2021.

    Hikal
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations538.45557.03514.53
    Other Operating Income1.751.72--
    Total Income From Operations540.20558.75514.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials293.20312.92250.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.954.7410.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost63.0057.5052.49
    Depreciation28.2727.4124.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses119.37113.86107.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.3142.3268.23
    Other Income2.511.250.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.8243.5768.80
    Interest13.0310.807.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.7932.7761.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax35.7932.7761.62
    Tax9.387.9316.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.4124.8445.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.4124.8445.20
    Equity Share Capital24.6624.6624.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.142.013.67
    Diluted EPS2.142.013.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.142.013.67
    Diluted EPS2.142.013.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited