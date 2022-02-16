Hikal Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 514.53 crore, up 11.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 514.53 crore in December 2021 up 11.06% from Rs. 463.29 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.20 crore in December 2021 up 12.21% from Rs. 40.28 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.48 crore in December 2021 up 1.79% from Rs. 91.84 crore in December 2020.

Hikal EPS has increased to Rs. 3.67 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.27 in December 2020.

Hikal shares closed at 410.00 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -39.61% returns over the last 6 months and 145.44% over the last 12 months.