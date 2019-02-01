Hikal Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 411.67 crore, up 17.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 411.67 crore in December 2018 up 17.41% from Rs. 350.63 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.38 crore in December 2018 up 26.42% from Rs. 23.24 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.84 crore in December 2018 up 16.4% from Rs. 67.73 crore in December 2017.

Hikal EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.38 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.81 in December 2017.

Hikal shares closed at 153.60 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given 6.22% returns over the last 6 months and 5.97% over the last 12 months.