App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 08:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hikal Q4 profit down 27% to Rs 24 crore

Total income fell to Rs 380.72 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 457.55 crore in the same period a year ago.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Life sciences firm Hikal on Thursday reported 27 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 24.47 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.  Its net profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 33.34 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income fell to Rs 380.72 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 457.55 crore in the same period a year ago.

Net profit fell to Rs 84.43 crore last fiscal from Rs 103.06 crore in 2018-19.

Close

Total income too dipped to Rs 1,510.96 crore in 2019-20 from Rs 1,591.87 crore in the previous year.

related news

Hikal provides solutions to companies in the pharmaceuticals, crop protection, and specialty chemicals industries. The company is in the business of supplying research services, active ingredients and intermediates, manufactured as per global quality standards.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 08:38 pm

tags #Business #Hikal #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Saudi Aramco cuts hundreds of jobs amid oil market downturn

Saudi Aramco cuts hundreds of jobs amid oil market downturn

Chanel warns coronavirus impact will linger on luxury sector

Chanel warns coronavirus impact will linger on luxury sector

COVID-19 impact: Content creation has been tricky but influencers are thinking out of the box

COVID-19 impact: Content creation has been tricky but influencers are thinking out of the box

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.