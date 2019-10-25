Hikal Q2 net profit at Rs 6.37 cr

Hikal Ltd on October 25 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.37 crore for the second quarter ended September 2019. The company, which is into pharma and crop protection business, had reported a net profit of Rs 24.43 crore in July-September quarter a year ago.

Its total income stood at Rs 321.87 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 395.15 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's total expenses stood at Rs 296.78 crore.

Hikal's revenue from pharmaceuticals was at Rs 208.22 crore during the quarter as against Rs 250.92 crore a year ago.

Revenue from crop protection products was at Rs 112.83 crore as against Rs 143.92 crore in the year-ago period.