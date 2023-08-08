Hikal Q1 results: Pharma firm swings to Rs 6.92 crore profit

Hikal’s Q1 FY23 revenue was at Rs 378.79 crore.

Hikal Ltd on August 8 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.92 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal. The pharma company had reported a net loss of Rs 8.86 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue came in at Rs 388.05 crore, 2.44 percent higher than Rs 378.79 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said.

EBITDA for the quarter was Rs 50 crore, 122 percent increase on compared with the same quarter previous year.

The company earned Rs 22,487 lakh revenue from pharmaceuticals, which is 57.9 percent of the revenue.

Muted volumes coupled with pricing headwinds and high-cost inventories on its customers side impacted topline and profitability, the company said in a statement. It added that the performance is expected to gradually pickup and operating leverage to improve in the second half of the year.

The company added that new multipurpose facility at Panoli, Gujarat is currently stabilizing and commissioning activity is ongoing.

“FY24 has started off on a challenging note due to global macro-economic pressures and high channel inventories leading to lower demand across both our businesses. The chemical industry faced difficulties due to China's opening up and depressed market conditions specifically in the Crop Protection end use markets,” said Jai Hiremath, Executive Chairman in a press statement.

“We are anticipating a better second half of the year with an up-trending revenue, realization from cost improvement programs and raw material price stabilization,” he added.

The stock reacted positively to the results and closed at Rs 302.70 on the NSE, 2.68 percent higher from the previous close.

