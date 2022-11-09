 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hikal Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 558.75 crore, up 19.12% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 07:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hikal are:

Net Sales at Rs 558.75 crore in September 2022 up 19.12% from Rs. 469.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.84 crore in September 2022 down 43.62% from Rs. 44.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.98 crore in September 2022 down 22.65% from Rs. 91.77 crore in September 2021.

Hikal EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.57 in September 2021.

Hikal shares closed at 344.25 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.75% returns over the last 6 months and -33.78% over the last 12 months.

Hikal
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 557.03 371.32 469.06
Other Operating Income 1.72 7.47 --
Total Income From Operations 558.75 378.79 469.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 312.92 237.78 277.12
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.74 -11.40 -45.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 58.11 43.21 48.57
Depreciation 27.41 26.50 24.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 113.25 86.45 97.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.32 -3.75 66.70
Other Income 1.25 3.27 0.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.57 -0.48 67.57
Interest 10.80 11.29 7.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.77 -11.77 59.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 32.77 -11.77 59.61
Tax 7.93 -2.91 15.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.84 -8.86 44.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.84 -8.86 44.06
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 24.84 -8.86 44.06
Equity Share Capital 24.66 24.66 24.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.01 -0.72 3.57
Diluted EPS 2.01 -0.72 3.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.01 -0.72 3.57
Diluted EPS 2.01 -0.72 3.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 07:25 pm
