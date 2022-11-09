Hikal Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 558.75 crore, up 19.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 558.75 crore in September 2022 up 19.12% from Rs. 469.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.84 crore in September 2022 down 43.62% from Rs. 44.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.98 crore in September 2022 down 22.65% from Rs. 91.77 crore in September 2021.

Hikal EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.57 in September 2021.

Hikal shares closed at 344.25 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.75% returns over the last 6 months and -33.78% over the last 12 months.