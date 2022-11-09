English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hikal Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 558.75 crore, up 19.12% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 07:35 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hikal are:

    Net Sales at Rs 558.75 crore in September 2022 up 19.12% from Rs. 469.06 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.84 crore in September 2022 down 43.62% from Rs. 44.06 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.98 crore in September 2022 down 22.65% from Rs. 91.77 crore in September 2021.

    Hikal EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.57 in September 2021.

    Close

    Hikal shares closed at 344.25 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.75% returns over the last 6 months and -33.78% over the last 12 months.

    Hikal
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations557.03371.32469.06
    Other Operating Income1.727.47--
    Total Income From Operations558.75378.79469.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials312.92237.78277.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.74-11.40-45.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost58.1143.2148.57
    Depreciation27.4126.5024.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses113.2586.4597.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.32-3.7566.70
    Other Income1.253.270.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.57-0.4867.57
    Interest10.8011.297.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.77-11.7759.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax32.77-11.7759.61
    Tax7.93-2.9115.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.84-8.8644.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.84-8.8644.06
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.84-8.8644.06
    Equity Share Capital24.6624.6624.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.01-0.723.57
    Diluted EPS2.01-0.723.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.01-0.723.57
    Diluted EPS2.01-0.723.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hikal #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 07:25 pm