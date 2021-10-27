Hikal Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 469.06 crore, up 26.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 469.06 crore in September 2021 up 26.12% from Rs. 371.92 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.06 crore in September 2021 up 63.49% from Rs. 26.95 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.77 crore in September 2021 up 29.77% from Rs. 70.72 crore in September 2020.

Hikal EPS has increased to Rs. 3.57 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.18 in September 2020.

Hikal shares closed at 501.45 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 129.86% returns over the last 6 months and 192.56% over the last 12 months.