Hikal Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 502.35 crore, down 5.65% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hikal are:

Net Sales at Rs 502.35 crore in March 2022 down 5.65% from Rs. 532.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.71 crore in March 2022 down 59.33% from Rs. 50.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.26 crore in March 2022 down 45.37% from Rs. 112.13 crore in March 2021.

Hikal EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.68 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.13 in March 2021.

Hikal shares closed at 353.20 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.06% returns over the last 6 months and -10.31% over the last 12 months.

Hikal
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 502.35 514.53 531.57
Other Operating Income -- -- 0.89
Total Income From Operations 502.35 514.53 532.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 273.45 250.90 273.63
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.12 10.89 6.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 53.62 53.10 42.28
Depreciation 24.23 24.68 21.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 110.17 106.73 101.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.76 68.23 87.71
Other Income 0.27 0.57 2.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.03 68.80 90.58
Interest 8.08 7.18 9.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.95 61.62 80.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.95 61.62 80.61
Tax 8.24 16.42 29.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.71 45.20 50.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.71 45.20 50.92
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 20.71 45.20 50.92
Equity Share Capital 24.66 24.66 24.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.68 3.67 4.13
Diluted EPS 1.68 3.67 4.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.68 3.67 4.13
Diluted EPS 1.68 3.67 4.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 10:42 am
