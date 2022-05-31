Hikal Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 502.35 crore, down 5.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 502.35 crore in March 2022 down 5.65% from Rs. 532.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.71 crore in March 2022 down 59.33% from Rs. 50.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.26 crore in March 2022 down 45.37% from Rs. 112.13 crore in March 2021.

Hikal EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.68 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.13 in March 2021.

Hikal shares closed at 353.20 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.06% returns over the last 6 months and -10.31% over the last 12 months.