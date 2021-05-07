Hikal Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 532.46 crore, up 40.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 532.46 crore in March 2021 up 40.49% from Rs. 378.99 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.92 crore in March 2021 up 108.09% from Rs. 24.47 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.13 crore in March 2021 up 54.96% from Rs. 72.36 crore in March 2020.

Hikal EPS has increased to Rs. 4.13 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.98 in March 2020.

Hikal shares closed at 313.95 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 87.88% returns over the last 6 months and 206.44% over the last 12 months.