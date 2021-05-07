MARKET NEWS

Hikal Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 532.46 crore, up 40.49% Y-o-Y

May 07, 2021 / 08:43 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hikal are:

Net Sales at Rs 532.46 crore in March 2021 up 40.49% from Rs. 378.99 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.92 crore in March 2021 up 108.09% from Rs. 24.47 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.13 crore in March 2021 up 54.96% from Rs. 72.36 crore in March 2020.

Hikal EPS has increased to Rs. 4.13 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.98 in March 2020.

Hikal shares closed at 313.95 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 87.88% returns over the last 6 months and 206.44% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations531.57462.01374.10
Other Operating Income0.891.284.89
Total Income From Operations532.46463.29378.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials273.63216.30185.45
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.1130.458.77
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost42.2841.1039.99
Depreciation21.5521.8120.94
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses101.1884.1274.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.7169.5149.69
Other Income2.870.521.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax90.5870.0351.42
Interest9.978.0513.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax80.6161.9837.72
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax80.6161.9837.72
Tax29.6921.7013.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities50.9240.2824.47
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period50.9240.2824.47
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates50.9240.2824.47
Equity Share Capital24.6624.6624.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.133.271.98
Diluted EPS4.133.271.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.133.271.98
Diluted EPS4.133.271.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Hikal #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: May 7, 2021 08:39 am

