Hikal Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 352.77 crore, down 12.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hikal are:

Net Sales at Rs 352.77 crore in June 2020 down 12.5% from Rs. 403.16 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.00 crore in June 2020 down 40.55% from Rs. 25.23 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.18 crore in June 2020 down 23.14% from Rs. 69.19 crore in June 2019.

Hikal EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.22 in June 2020 from Rs. 2.05 in June 2019.

Hikal shares closed at 136.10 on August 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 8.71% returns over the last 6 months and -6.56% over the last 12 months.