MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Hikal Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 463.29 crore, up 14.66% Y-o-Y

February 04, 2021 / 09:12 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hikal are:

Net Sales at Rs 463.29 crore in December 2020 up 14.66% from Rs. 404.06 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.28 crore in December 2020 up 42.03% from Rs. 28.36 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.84 crore in December 2020 up 20.65% from Rs. 76.12 crore in December 2019.

Hikal EPS has increased to Rs. 3.27 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.30 in December 2019.

Close

Hikal shares closed at 178.70 on February 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 31.30% returns over the last 6 months and 42.73% over the last 12 months.

Hikal
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations462.01366.35392.51
Other Operating Income1.285.5711.55
Total Income From Operations463.29371.92404.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials216.30229.20195.40
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks30.45-40.6413.46
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost41.1038.9641.88
Depreciation21.8121.1720.69
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses84.1274.6377.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.5148.6054.96
Other Income0.520.950.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.0349.5555.43
Interest8.058.5013.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax61.9841.0542.34
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax61.9841.0542.34
Tax21.7014.1013.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities40.2826.9528.36
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period40.2826.9528.36
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates40.2826.9528.36
Equity Share Capital24.6624.6624.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.272.182.30
Diluted EPS3.272.182.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.272.182.30
Diluted EPS3.272.182.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Hikal #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Feb 4, 2021 09:00 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.