Hikal Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 463.29 crore, up 14.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 463.29 crore in December 2020 up 14.66% from Rs. 404.06 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.28 crore in December 2020 up 42.03% from Rs. 28.36 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.84 crore in December 2020 up 20.65% from Rs. 76.12 crore in December 2019.

Hikal EPS has increased to Rs. 3.27 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.30 in December 2019.

Hikal shares closed at 178.70 on February 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 31.30% returns over the last 6 months and 42.73% over the last 12 months.