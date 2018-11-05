High Street Fil Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore, up 0% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore in September 2018 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2018 down 98.41% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2018 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2017.

High Street Fil shares closed at 11.95 on August 01, 2018 (BSE)