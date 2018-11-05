High Street Fil Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore, up 0% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for High Street Filatex are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore in September 2018 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2018 down 98.41% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2018 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2017.
High Street Fil shares closed at 11.95 on August 01, 2018 (BSE)
|
|High Street Filatex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.87
|1.77
|--
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.87
|1.77
|--
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.87
|1.77
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.02
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.01
|0.03
|0.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.07
|-0.03
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.07
|-0.03
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.07
|-0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.05
|-0.07
|-0.03
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|-0.07
|-0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|-0.07
|-0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|0.65
|0.65
|0.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|-2.77
|-2.77
|2.78
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.77
|-1.06
|-0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.77
|-1.06
|-0.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.77
|-1.06
|-0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.77
|-1.06
|-0.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited