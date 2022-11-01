 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
High Energy Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.21 crore, down 23.7% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for High Energy Batteries (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 20.21 crore in September 2022 down 23.7% from Rs. 26.48 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.85 crore in September 2022 down 56.34% from Rs. 8.81 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.20 crore in September 2022 down 53.35% from Rs. 13.29 crore in September 2021.
High Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 49.15 in September 2021. High Energy shares closed at 284.40 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.56% returns over the last 6 months and -23.84% over the last 12 months.
High Energy Batteries (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations20.2114.6726.48
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations20.2114.6726.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials7.159.039.83
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.02-5.14-2.75
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.843.833.30
Depreciation0.300.290.29
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.042.742.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.863.9312.96
Other Income0.040.020.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.903.9513.00
Interest0.710.651.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.183.3011.97
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax5.183.3011.97
Tax1.330.843.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.852.468.81
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.852.468.81
Equity Share Capital1.791.791.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.2913.7449.15
Diluted EPS4.2913.7449.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.2913.7449.15
Diluted EPS4.2913.7449.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:33 am
