High Energy Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.21 crore, down 23.7% Y-o-Y
November 01, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for High Energy Batteries (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.21 crore in September 2022 down 23.7% from Rs. 26.48 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.85 crore in September 2022 down 56.34% from Rs. 8.81 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.20 crore in September 2022 down 53.35% from Rs. 13.29 crore in September 2021.
High Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 49.15 in September 2021.
|High Energy shares closed at 284.40 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.56% returns over the last 6 months and -23.84% over the last 12 months.
|High Energy Batteries (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.21
|14.67
|26.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.21
|14.67
|26.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.15
|9.03
|9.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|-5.14
|-2.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.84
|3.83
|3.30
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.29
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.04
|2.74
|2.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.86
|3.93
|12.96
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.02
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.90
|3.95
|13.00
|Interest
|0.71
|0.65
|1.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.18
|3.30
|11.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.18
|3.30
|11.97
|Tax
|1.33
|0.84
|3.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.85
|2.46
|8.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.85
|2.46
|8.81
|Equity Share Capital
|1.79
|1.79
|1.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.29
|13.74
|49.15
|Diluted EPS
|4.29
|13.74
|49.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.29
|13.74
|49.15
|Diluted EPS
|4.29
|13.74
|49.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
