High Energy Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.21 crore, down 23.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.21 crore in September 2022 down 23.7% from Rs. 26.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.85 crore in September 2022 down 56.34% from Rs. 8.81 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.20 crore in September 2022 down 53.35% from Rs. 13.29 crore in September 2021.

High Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 49.15 in September 2021.