High Energy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.89 crore, up 20.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.89 crore in March 2023 up 20.46% from Rs. 25.65 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.97 crore in March 2023 up 46.7% from Rs. 4.75 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.52 crore in March 2023 up 30.85% from Rs. 8.04 crore in March 2022.