High Energy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.89 crore, up 20.46% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for High Energy Batteries (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 30.89 crore in March 2023 up 20.46% from Rs. 25.65 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.97 crore in March 2023 up 46.7% from Rs. 4.75 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.52 crore in March 2023 up 30.85% from Rs. 8.04 crore in March 2022.

High Energy Batteries (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 30.89 27.05 25.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 30.89 27.05 25.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 7.21 8.07 7.34
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.11 0.16 2.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.44 3.87 4.65
Depreciation 0.30 0.31 0.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.26 4.10 2.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.57 10.55 7.72
Other Income 0.65 0.03 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.22 10.57 7.76
Interest 0.91 0.88 0.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.30 9.70 6.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.30 9.70 6.80
Tax 2.34 2.48 2.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.97 7.22 4.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.97 7.22 4.75
Equity Share Capital 1.79 1.79 1.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.77 8.05 26.50
Diluted EPS 7.77 8.05 26.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.77 8.05 26.50
Diluted EPS 7.77 8.05 26.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
