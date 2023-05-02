English
    High Energy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.89 crore, up 20.46% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for High Energy Batteries (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.89 crore in March 2023 up 20.46% from Rs. 25.65 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.97 crore in March 2023 up 46.7% from Rs. 4.75 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.52 crore in March 2023 up 30.85% from Rs. 8.04 crore in March 2022.

    High Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.77 in March 2023 from Rs. 26.50 in March 2022.

    High Energy shares closed at 365.20 on April 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.86% returns over the last 6 months and 8.95% over the last 12 months.

    High Energy Batteries (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.8927.0525.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.8927.0525.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.218.077.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.110.162.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.443.874.65
    Depreciation0.300.310.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.264.102.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.5710.557.72
    Other Income0.650.030.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.2210.577.76
    Interest0.910.880.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.309.706.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.309.706.80
    Tax2.342.482.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.977.224.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.977.224.75
    Equity Share Capital1.791.791.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.778.0526.50
    Diluted EPS7.778.0526.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.778.0526.50
    Diluted EPS7.778.0526.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 2, 2023 10:22 am