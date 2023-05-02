High Energy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.89 crore, up 20.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.89 crore in March 2023 up 20.46% from Rs. 25.65 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.97 crore in March 2023 up 46.7% from Rs. 4.75 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.52 crore in March 2023 up 30.85% from Rs. 8.04 crore in March 2022.

High Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.77 in March 2023 from Rs. 26.50 in March 2022.

High Energy shares closed at 365.20 on April 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.86% returns over the last 6 months and 8.95% over the last 12 months.