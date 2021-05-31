High Energy Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 23.24 crore, up 138.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.24 crore in March 2021 up 138.1% from Rs. 9.76 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.14 crore in March 2021 up 2586.18% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.73 crore in March 2021 up 456.05% from Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2020.

High Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 28.69 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.15 in March 2020.

High Energy shares closed at 821.45 on May 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 57.50% returns over the last 6 months and 319.11% over the last 12 months.