High Energy Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 23.24 crore, up 138.1% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2021 / 07:55 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for High Energy Batteries (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 23.24 crore in March 2021 up 138.1% from Rs. 9.76 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.14 crore in March 2021 up 2586.18% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.73 crore in March 2021 up 456.05% from Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2020.

High Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 28.69 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.15 in March 2020.

High Energy shares closed at 821.45 on May 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 57.50% returns over the last 6 months and 319.11% over the last 12 months.

High Energy Batteries (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations23.2420.5517.68
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations23.2420.5517.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials7.526.736.01
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.601.571.15
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.513.423.31
Depreciation0.300.280.28
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.122.262.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.406.304.62
Other Income0.030.010.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.436.314.63
Interest1.421.251.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.025.053.17
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax7.025.053.17
Tax1.870.880.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.144.182.39
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.144.182.39
Equity Share Capital1.791.791.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS28.6923.3013.35
Diluted EPS28.6923.3013.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS28.6923.3013.35
Diluted EPS28.6923.3013.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dry Cells #Earnings First-Cut #High Energy #High Energy Batteries (India) #Results
first published: May 31, 2021 07:44 pm

