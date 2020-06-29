High Energy Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.76 crore, down 27.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for High Energy Batteries (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.76 crore in March 2020 down 27.16% from Rs. 13.40 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2020 down 119.32% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2020 down 58.24% from Rs. 3.76 crore in March 2019.
High Energy shares closed at 261.10 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 16.04% returns over the last 6 months and 51.32% over the last 12 months.
|High Energy Batteries (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.76
|17.68
|12.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.50
|Total Income From Operations
|9.76
|17.68
|13.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.44
|6.01
|7.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.81
|1.15
|-2.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|0.30
|Employees Cost
|2.35
|3.31
|2.62
|Depreciation
|0.32
|0.28
|0.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|0.00
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.26
|2.32
|1.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.21
|4.62
|3.41
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.01
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.25
|4.63
|3.44
|Interest
|1.35
|1.46
|2.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.10
|3.17
|1.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.10
|3.17
|1.42
|Tax
|0.10
|0.78
|0.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.21
|2.39
|1.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.21
|2.39
|1.07
|Equity Share Capital
|1.79
|1.79
|1.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.15
|13.35
|5.97
|Diluted EPS
|-1.15
|13.50
|5.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.15
|13.35
|5.97
|Diluted EPS
|-1.15
|13.50
|5.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:31 am