High Energy Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.76 crore, down 27.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.76 crore in March 2020 down 27.16% from Rs. 13.40 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2020 down 119.32% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2020 down 58.24% from Rs. 3.76 crore in March 2019.

High Energy shares closed at 261.10 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 16.04% returns over the last 6 months and 51.32% over the last 12 months.